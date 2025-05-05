Ex-Haryana Congress MLA arrested in ₹1,500 crore money laundering case
What's the story
Dharam Singh Chhoker, a former Congress MLA from Haryana, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case worth around ₹1,500 crore.
Dharam, his sons Vikas Chhoker and Sikandar Chhoker, are facing charges of cheating and forgery.
They are accused of duping over 1,500 home buyers and misappropriating ₹400 crore by inflating construction costs in a real estate firm.
Fraud case
ED had assumed investigation in 2023 after an FIR
The ED had assumed investigation in 2023 after an FIR was filed by the Gurugram police against Dharam and Sikandar for allegedly masterminding a massive scam through their company, Mihira Group.
Their project in Gurugram's Sector 68, meant to provide affordable housing, collapsed despite collecting about ₹363 crore from homebuyers.
In March 2024, Dharam was arrested by the ED but allegedly pretended to be ill to avoid jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his bail plea.
MLA
Dharam is a former Panipat MLA
In March, the ED said that it has initiated proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders (POs).
"After issuance of multiple non bailable warrants, the special court...had issued proclamation against Dharam Singh Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker and directed them to appear before the court on May 19, 2025," the agency said.
Dharam is a former Panipat MLA who represented the Samalkha constituency. He was handed a party ticket again for last year's assembly elections but lost to BJP candidate Manmohan Bhadana.