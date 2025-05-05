What's the story

Dharam Singh Chhoker, a former Congress MLA from Haryana, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case worth around ₹1,500 crore.

Dharam, his sons Vikas Chhoker and Sikandar Chhoker, are facing charges of cheating and forgery.

They are accused of duping over 1,500 home buyers and misappropriating ₹400 crore by inflating construction costs in a real estate firm.