In brief Simplifying... In brief AIADMK leaders, including Edappadi Palaniswami, are protesting the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and demanding a CBI inquiry, claiming their democratic rights to raise the issue in the assembly are being stifled.

Meanwhile, the assembly has suspended AIADMK for disrupting proceedings, with Speaker Appavu expressing disappointment over their continuous disruptions.

In related news, 63 people have died and 78 are currently receiving treatment due to the hooch tragedy, according to data from the Kallakurichi District Collectorate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AIADMK demands CBI inquiry into hooch tragedy

AIADMK protests Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, demands CBI inquiry

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Jun 27, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Leaders and members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Chennai staged a hunger strike on Thursday, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed 63 lives. Senior AIADMK Leader C. Ponnaiyan called for the dismissal of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and legal action against those involved in illicit drug activities. The party's agitation will continue until a CBI inquiry is conducted, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.

Assembly disruption

AIADMK leaders allege suppression of voice in Assembly

AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, along with other senior leaders, participated in the hunger strike. Jayakumar claimed that their democratic rights were being stifled as they were not given the opportunity to raise this issue in the assembly. Echoing these sentiments, former Minister and AIADMK Senior Leader C Vijayabaskar stated that they had no provision to voice their concerns in the assembly forum, hence their turn to public protest.

Suspension

Assembly suspends AIADMK for disrupting proceedings

On Wednesday, the assembly also passed a resolution to suspend AIADMK for disrupting assembly proceedings. Speaker Appavu expressed his disappointment over the continuous disruption caused by AIADMK leaders in a democratic assembly. "Many important issues need to be discussed in the Assembly. The CM also felt that the Opposition must be part of this....But they are not ready to listen to what I am saying," he said.

Data

78 individuals currently receiving treatment

Meanwhile, data from the Kallakurichi District Collectorate confirmed that 63 people had died due to the hooch tragedy, with 78 individuals currently receiving treatment across various hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Among them, 48 have been admitted to the Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital. In total, 88 people have been discharged from hospitals in Tamil Nadu after receiving treatment for issues caused by illegal booze consumption.