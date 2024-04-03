Next Article

The BRS leader warned that if they did not apologize within a week, he would sue them

Phone tapping row: KTR sends legal notice to Congress leaders

By Chanshimla Varah 07:27 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has issued legal notices to several Congress leaders for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him. The Congress leaders include Konda Surekha, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, and KK Mahender Reddy. The BRS leader warned that if they did not apologize within a week, he would sue them for defamation, if necessary.

Why does this story matter?

The legal action follows a heated exchange between Rao and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over phone-tapping accusations. Last week, several senior Congress leaders, including K Mahendra Reddy from Sircilla and Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, alleged that their phones were illegally tapped during the assembly elections. They accused KTR of being a major player in planning this privacy violation, claiming that the tapping was to intimidate and keep BRS corporators from defecting to the Congress.

Only few troublemakers or criminals could have been targeted: KTR

Days following the allegations, KTR suggested that only a few troublemakers or criminals could have been targeted for tapping. He characterized Congress's assertions as "exaggerated drama" designed to shift attention away from unmet promises by Congress. Reddy then accused him of "shamelessly" admitting to phone-tapping activity and called for accountability. "The previous government has threatened, filed police cases and tapped phones of those who voted against them," Reddy said, adding, "You (KTR) will be sent to Cherlapalli jail."

KTR said the leaders were using his name without evidence

On Wednesday, KTR said that the three leaders were using his name without evidence and propagating misinformation. KTR has also sent notices to other media outlets and YouTube channels. Previously, he stated unequivocally that he would not tolerate false claims against him and that he would not hesitate to take legal action against even Chief Minister and Congressman Reddy.