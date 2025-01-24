What's the story

Ten opposition MPs were suspended on Friday after they created a ruckus during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The MPs include Kalyan Banerjee, Md Jawaid, A Raja, Asaduddin Owaisi, Nasir Hussain, Mohibullah, M Abdullah, Arvind Sawant, Nadimul Haq, and Imran Masood.

After the meeting, Trinamool Congress MP Banerjee slammed JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal for allegedly ignoring opposition voices.

Banerjee accused Pal of conducting the proceedings in a "jamindari" manner, implying an authoritarian approach.