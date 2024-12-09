Summarize Simplifying... In short 2024, the hottest year on record, witnessed a surge in extreme weather events globally, linked to human-induced climate change.

What's the story European Union scientists have officially declared 2024 the hottest year on record. This year is the first time average global temperatures have exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, according to data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). 2023 previously held the record. The findings come just two weeks after a $300-billion deal was reached at UN climate talks to tackle climate change.

Weather anomalies

Extreme weather events linked to human-induced climate change

The year 2024 has already seen a string of extreme weather events around the world. From severe droughts in Italy and South America to deadly floods in Nepal, Sudan, and Europe, as well as heatwaves in Mexico, Mali, and Saudi Arabia that killed thousands. Destructive cyclones also wreaked havoc in the US and the Philippines. Scientific studies have confirmed that all these disasters are a result of human-induced climate change.

Emission surge

Global CO2 emissions continue to rise despite green pledges

Despite global commitments to cut carbon dioxide emissions, levels are expected to hit a new high this year. The burning of fossil fuels, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, is the leading cause of climate change. Many governments have promised to reach net-zero emissions in a bid to slow down global warming. However, these promises have yet to yield significant reductions.

Weather forecast

La Nina weather pattern could impact global temperatures in 2025

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the possible emergence of the La Nina weather pattern in 2025. The phenomenon, which involves cooling ocean surface temperatures, could temporarily bring down global temperatures. But it won't halt the long-term warming trend due to emissions. "While 2025 might be slightly cooler than 2024 if a La Nina event develops, this does not mean temperatures will be 'safe' or 'normal,'" warned Friederike Otto from Imperial College London.