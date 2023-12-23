Watch: Air India's first Airbus A350-900 lands in New Delhi

By Akash Pandey 03:43 pm Dec 23, 202303:43 pm

Air India will induct five more A350-900s by March-April

Air India has welcomed its first A350-900 aircraft from Airbus in New Delhi. This marks a significant achievement for the Tata-owned airline. The wide-body aircraft will embark on its first commercial flight on January 21, as per our sources. The maiden flight will take off from Mumbai and land in Bengaluru. Air India is the first Indian carrier to possess this type of aircraft. It will receive five more A350-900s, most likely by March 2024.

Take a look at the aircraft's landing

Airbus A350-900: Everything to know about the wide-body plane

The A350-900, manufactured by Airbus, is part of a massive 470-plane order by Air India. It will provide the Tata-owned airline with a competitive advantage in long-haul flights. The aircraft boasts a non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and an impressive maximum range of nearly 20 hours. It also stands out among wide-body planes, featuring 28 business class, 24 premium economy, and 264 economy seats. Notably, the A350-900 is also fuel efficient, burning 25% less fuel than its older counterparts.

Air India's order includes 70 wide-body and 400 narrow-body aircraft

Air India has placed a sizeable order with Boeing and Airbus, to acquire a total of 70 wide-body and 400 narrow-body aircraft. Order of 70 wide-body aircraft includes 40 Airbus A350s (including A350-1000s and A350-900s), 20 Boeing B787s, and 10 Boeing B777-9s. Likewise, 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing B737 MAX single-aisle aircraft are part of narrow-body aircraft. Initially, Air India ordered 34 Airbus A350-1000s and six A350-900s. However, it later amended the order to 20 for each category.

Post-arrival regulatory processes must be completed: Air India CEO

According to Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, the first aircraft has arrived in Delhi after many months of planning. Interestingly, it is the first to sport the airline's new livery and interior. He also mentioned that before the airline is authorized to transport passengers, several post-arrival regulatory processes must be completed, including customs clearance, various DGCA equipment checks, and a series of ground tests and proving flights.