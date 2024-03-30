Next Article

Apple launches free Swift tutorials for budding developers

By Akash Pandey 02:03 pm Mar 30, 2024

What's the story Apple has launched a new online resource called 'Develop in Swift Tutorials' in the run-up to the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. This webpage is a comprehensive collection of guides designed to assist aspiring developers in mastering Xcode, Swift, and SwiftUI. The tutorials are specifically tailored to guide beginners on their first foray into coding with Swift and SwiftUI.

Tim Sneath, Apple's lead for developer tools marketing, announced the launch of the tutorial collection. He emphasized that these tutorials are designed to be accessible to all, including those new to coding. "Today we're announcing a new set of tutorials for students taking their first steps into coding with Swift and SwiftUI! You don't need prior coding experience to use these tutorials," Sneath stated.

2 chapters dedicated to app creation for visionOS

The webpage provides detailed instructions on various aspects such as downloading and installing Xcode, initiating a new project, and building a basic app. The learning material is systematically divided into several chapters. These include Explore Xcode; Views, structures, and properties; Layout and style; Buttons and state; and Lists and text fields. The resource also offers lessons on data modeling and two chapters dedicated to app creation for visionOS.