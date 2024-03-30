Next Article

The feature is locked behind a paywall

ChatGPT's responses now include source references but for paid users

By Akash Pandey 01:36 pm Mar 30, 202401:36 pm

What's the story OpenAI has introduced a new feature for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, that allows it to cite the sources of its information. The update is designed to enhance the credibility of the data provided by the chatbot and reduce misinformation. The company showcased this feature on its official feed with an animation demonstrating how ChatGPT integrates clickable website links into its responses.

Information

It is exclusive to paid users

The new source-citing feature is currently available to premium users, meaning only subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise can access this function. The decision to restrict the feature to paid versions may not be well-received by users who value transparency and traceability in information.

Twitter Post

Here's how source citation feature works in ChatGPT

Competitive edge

Copilot remains superior due to free source citations

In comparison to OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot provides source citations at no additional cost. This feature allows users to access reliable and traceable information without any extra expenses. Despite OpenAI's efforts to incorporate some of Copilot's standout features into ChatGPT, the free source citation feature of Copilot may make it a more appealing option for users seeking trustworthy information.