Why Apple's new video sparked backlash in Thailand

By Akash Pandey 03:23 pm Aug 01, 202403:23 pm

What's the story Apple's latest promotional video, part of its "Apple at Work - The Underdogs" series, has ignited controversy in Thailand. Critics argue that the 10-minute clip presents an outdated and unrealistic depiction of the country. Since its release on July 18 on Apple's official YouTube channel, the video has amassed over 5.4 million views. As of now, Apple has not officially responded to the criticism.

Storyline

Take a look at the video's plot

The video follows four characters, known as the underdogs, on a work trip to Thailand. Their mission is to find a factory capable of manufacturing a million custom-made boxes for their demanding tycoon client, portrayed by actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The characters traverse the country using various modes of transport, including trains and tuk-tuks. However, this depiction has been criticized by locals who believe it fails to represent the modern aspects of their nation accurately.

Criticism

It makes Thailand appear old-fashioned

Critics have taken issue with the video's faded sepia tone and focus on dilapidated architecture, arguing that it makes Thailand appear old-fashioned. David William, an American content creator based in Thailand, expressed his disappointment in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 11 million times. "When I watched it, I was thinking this was Thailand 50 years ago," he said during an interview with CNN.

Public reaction

Social media users question Apple's intent

Social media users have also questioned Apple's intent with the video. Facebook user Nipawan Labbunruang, in a post that garnered 1,900 likes, stated that the clip made Thailand look "terrible." Despite these criticisms, some locals have praised the video for its authenticity. Thai social media user Sakchawit Attasillekha defended it on Facebook, stating that "I have watched it. It's fine." There are "plenty of old hotels in Bangkok" and "old taxis decorated with Buddha amulets," Attasillekha added.

Official stance

Thai government supports video amid controversy

Despite the controversy, the Thai government has expressed support for Apple's video, hailing it as a victory for Thailand on the global stage. Chai Wacharonke, spokesperson for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, stated, that "The prime minister has continuously supported the development of the country's potential by implementing policies to promote Thai soft power as a magnet to attract people worldwide to visit, work and live in Thailand, making Thailand a key destination for people globally."