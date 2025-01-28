What's the story

A team of astronomers has revealed how black holes feed.

The study, led by Valeria Olivares from University of Santiago de Chile, used data from Chandra X-ray Observatory and Very Large Telescope.

The researchers studied seven galaxy clusters, each hosting enormous black holes at their centers.

These black holes feed on surrounding gas and release jets that cool the gas to form filaments. Some of the filaments flow back into the black holes, creating more jets and continuing the cycle.