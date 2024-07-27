In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's company, X, is under scrutiny by the Irish Data Protection Commission for potentially breaching EU's GDPR laws with its Grok data-sharing setting.

What's the story X has decided to incorporate user data into its artificial intelligence (AI) training pool for Grok. This move was discreetly implemented and platform users first noticed the change on Friday. Users who are worried about their data being used for Grok's training can learn how to disable this feature. Grok is a conversational AI developed by X to rival OpenAI's popular ChatGPT. The chatbot is known for its humor and less politically correct approach.

Ongoing discussions

DPC in dialog with X over user data concerns

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), a leading European privacy watchdog, has expressed surprise at Elon Musk's company. The DPC has been in conversation with X about this issue for several months, according to DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle. "Therefore we are surprised by today's developments. We have followed up with X today and are awaiting a response. We expect further engagement early next week," Doyle told TechCrunch.

Regulatory oversight

Monitoring X's compliance with EU's GDPR

The DPC is responsible for overseeing X's compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR allows penalties of up to 4% of global annual turnover for confirmed breaches. It mandates companies to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data under the bloc's privacy laws. The question remains whether X has a valid legal basis for this data processing under EU privacy laws.

Data usage

Uncertainty surrounds X's data processing for Grok training

X has included text with the default-enabled Grok data-sharing setting that reads: "Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning." Smaller print adds: "To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes" — with X further specifying such data "may be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes."

Pending clarification

X's response awaited amid growing user data concerns

It remains unclear whether all user data or only interactions with the chatbot are being used for Grok's training. X has yet to reveal the legal basis for processing Europeans' data to train Grok. This issue came to light when a user known as "EasyBakedOven" revealed that X had activated a default setting allowing the platform to train Grok using user data.

More

Disable data usage for Grok's training to protect your privacy

It is important to note that you can't disable the option from the mobile app, but you can from the website. To do this, open X in your browser, select "More," and click "Settings and privacy." Now, click "Privacy and safety," scroll down and select Grok, and uncheck the box. If you've ever used Grok and want to erase all traces of your chats, click the "Delete conversation history" link and select "Delete" to confirm.