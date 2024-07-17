In short Simplifying... In short Eureka Labs, the world's first 'AI school' founded by AI expert Andrej Karpathy, is set to democratize education with its unique "Teacher + AI" system.

The inaugural course, LLM101n, will guide students in training a "Storyteller AI Large Language Model," making high-quality education accessible globally.

Karpathy, a former Tesla AI director and Stanford PhD holder, is excited to dedicate his efforts to this venture, blending his passion for AI and education.

Experts will design courses, while AI assistants will personalize learning for everyone

Ex-OpenAI engineer launches 'AI school' with course in building LLM

By Mudit Dube 11:51 am Jul 17, 202411:51 am

What's the story Andrej Karpathy, a former researcher at OpenAI, has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) learning platform named Eureka Labs. "We are building a new kind of school that is AI native," wrote Karpathy in a post on X. The platform combines expertly crafted course materials with an AI-powered teaching assistant based on a large language model (LLM). Eureka Labs's first course offering is designed to teach students how to construct their own LLM.

Foundation

How Karpathy's AI native school aims to democratize education

Eureka Labs will offer online courses, workshops, and mentorship programs focused on AI and machine learning. As per Karpathy, students can learn physics with an AI-assisted guide like Feynman. While passionate, expert teachers are rare and can't tutor everyone, generative AI can now provide similar experiences, wrote Karpathy. His platform envisions a "Teacher + AI" system, wherein experts design courses, while AI assistants personalize learning for everyone. This could democratize education, making any subject accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Inaugural course

Eureka Labs debuts with undergraduate-level AI course

Eureka Labs's first course, LLM101n, is aimed at an undergraduate-level audience. The course will guide students through the process of training a "Storyteller AI Large Language Model." Initially, the course will be offered online with plans for in-person groups in the future. This approach aims to make high-quality education more accessible to a global audience.

Career overview

Andrej Karpathy's extensive background in AI

Andrej Karpathy, the founder of Eureka Labs, has a rich background in AI. He earned his PhD from Stanford University under computer scientist Dr. Fei-Fei Li in 2015. Karpathy was one of the founding members of OpenAI and later served as Tesla's senior director of AI between 2017 and 2022. He rejoined OpenAI for a year in 2023 before launching Eureka Labs.

Educational impact

Karpathy's contributions to AI education and future plans

Karpathy has been actively involved in AI education over the past year, posting several highly regarded tutorials on YouTube. One of his tutorials on building an LLM from scratch has amassed 405 million views. "@EurekaLabsAI is the culmination of my passion in both AI and education over ~2 decades," Karpathy wrote. He expressed his excitement about dedicating his full-time efforts to this new venture, Eureka Labs.