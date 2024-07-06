Meta AI can now reply to photos on WhatsApp
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is set to introduce a new update, version 2.24.14.20, through the Google Play Beta Program. This firmware, currently under development, will feature an enhancement that will allow Meta AI to interact with photos shared by users. The 'Reply and Edit Photos' feature has been previewed in recent announcements but is not yet available for beta testers.
Meta AI can now create avatars
Building on a previous update that allowed users to generate pictures of themselves using Meta AI, the latest version takes this technology a step further. The new feature will enable Meta AI to reply to and edit photos shared by users. This will be achieved through the implementation of a new chat button that will allow manual photo sharing with Meta AI.
Photo editing with Meta AI
Once photos are shared with Meta AI, users can ask questions about their images, such as identifying objects in them or providing context. Additionally, the new feature will offer the ability to make changes to these photos. Users will be able to edit their pictures directly within the chat by sharing a prompt. This feature will be available in a stable future update of the app.