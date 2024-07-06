In brief Simplifying... In brief Meta AI is introducing a new feature that allows users to share and edit photos directly within a chat.

Users can ask questions about their images, identify objects, and even make changes to the photos.

A timeline for broader rollout has not been disclosed yet

Meta AI can now reply to photos on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:57 am Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is set to introduce a new update, version 2.24.14.20, through the Google Play Beta Program. This firmware, currently under development, will feature an enhancement that will allow Meta AI to interact with photos shared by users. The 'Reply and Edit Photos' feature has been previewed in recent announcements but is not yet available for beta testers.

AI interaction

Meta AI can now create avatars

Building on a previous update that allowed users to generate pictures of themselves using Meta AI, the latest version takes this technology a step further. The new feature will enable Meta AI to reply to and edit photos shared by users. This will be achieved through the implementation of a new chat button that will allow manual photo sharing with Meta AI.

Prowess

Photo editing with Meta AI

Once photos are shared with Meta AI, users can ask questions about their images, such as identifying objects in them or providing context. Additionally, the new feature will offer the ability to make changes to these photos. Users will be able to edit their pictures directly within the chat by sharing a prompt. This feature will be available in a stable future update of the app.