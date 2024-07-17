In short Simplifying... In short TCS is striving to become an 'AI-first' company, setting up AI Experience Zones for employees to experiment with AI solutions.

Over 6 lakh TCS employees will be impacted

TCS wants to become 'AI-first' TCS: Decoding what it means

What's the story Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading software firm, is set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The ambitious project, with a pipeline exceeding $1.5 billion, aims to create an "AI-first TCS," according to a top executive. This initiative will revolutionize the work processes of over six lakh TCS employees, and significantly enhance the company's internal operations.

Innovation hubs

AI Experience Zones for innovation

In a bid to foster innovation, TCS has set up "AI Experience Zones" in India. These zones serve as platforms where engineers and employees can experiment with building AI and generative AI solutions. The company's chief HR officer, Milind Lakkad, emphasized the importance of practicing what they preach by implementing AI proof of concepts internally. He stated that the firm is constructing a pyramid of these skills to create an AI-first internal operation at TCS.

Talent enhancement

AI infusion in talent management and development

TCS is focusing on infusing AI into all aspects of talent management, including acquisition, engagement, deployment, and development. The company is already developing an AI-based interview coach that can respond to not only the content of the response by the worker being trained, but also their body language and tone. This innovative approach aims to enhance hiring and training processes within the company's HR operations.

Reskilling drive

Upskilling employees in AI amid automation concerns

TCS has upskilled over three lakh employees in AI, focusing primarily on foundational training or learning the basics of generative AI. According to TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran, while AI and generative AI may lead to job losses in areas that are getting automated, they will also create more jobs in areas like data management. Chandrasekaran emphasized the necessity of reskilling employees to prepare them for this disruption.

AI expansion

TCS's dedicated business unit fuels AI focus

TCS shifted its focus to AI when it launched a dedicated AI Cloud business unit in July 2023. This marked the firm's first restructuring under the then-new CEO and MD K Krithivasan. The move has led to over 270 AI and generative AI engagements in the pipeline, which are expected to benefit other functions such as marketing, finance, and compliance within the company.