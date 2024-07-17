TCS wants to become 'AI-first' TCS: Decoding what it means
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading software firm, is set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The ambitious project, with a pipeline exceeding $1.5 billion, aims to create an "AI-first TCS," according to a top executive. This initiative will revolutionize the work processes of over six lakh TCS employees, and significantly enhance the company's internal operations.
AI Experience Zones for innovation
In a bid to foster innovation, TCS has set up "AI Experience Zones" in India. These zones serve as platforms where engineers and employees can experiment with building AI and generative AI solutions. The company's chief HR officer, Milind Lakkad, emphasized the importance of practicing what they preach by implementing AI proof of concepts internally. He stated that the firm is constructing a pyramid of these skills to create an AI-first internal operation at TCS.
AI infusion in talent management and development
TCS is focusing on infusing AI into all aspects of talent management, including acquisition, engagement, deployment, and development. The company is already developing an AI-based interview coach that can respond to not only the content of the response by the worker being trained, but also their body language and tone. This innovative approach aims to enhance hiring and training processes within the company's HR operations.
Upskilling employees in AI amid automation concerns
TCS has upskilled over three lakh employees in AI, focusing primarily on foundational training or learning the basics of generative AI. According to TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran, while AI and generative AI may lead to job losses in areas that are getting automated, they will also create more jobs in areas like data management. Chandrasekaran emphasized the necessity of reskilling employees to prepare them for this disruption.
TCS's dedicated business unit fuels AI focus
TCS shifted its focus to AI when it launched a dedicated AI Cloud business unit in July 2023. This marked the firm's first restructuring under the then-new CEO and MD K Krithivasan. The move has led to over 270 AI and generative AI engagements in the pipeline, which are expected to benefit other functions such as marketing, finance, and compliance within the company.