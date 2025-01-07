Eufy's new robotic vacuum cleaner can transform into a handheld
What's the story
Eufy has added a versatile new model to its robotic vacuum clearner lineup, the Eufy 3-in-1 E20. It was showcased at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The innovative device is capable of cleaning more than just floors, thanks to its ability to convert into a manual stick or handheld vacuum.
All you have to do is detach a unit that houses the motor, dust bin, and battery and attach other cleaning accessories.
Availability
Eufy 3-in-1 E20: Pre-order and pricing details
The Eufy 3-in-1 E20 is currently available for pre-order on the company's official website at a discounted price of $499.99.
The vacuum cleaner will officially launch on February 10 and will also be available via other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, at its full price of $549.99.
Specifications
It can run for 3 hours on a single charge
In its autonomous robovac mode, the Eufy 3-in-1 E20 offers a suction power of 8,000Pa and can run for as long as 180 minutes on a single charge.
The device takes some two and a half hours to charge completely.
It also comes with a spinning brush with "anti-tangle comb teeth" to ensure hair doesn't get tangled around it.
Technology
Advanced navigation and cleaning capabilities
The Eufy 3-in-1 E20 employs three lasers for navigation, enabling it to detect and avoid obstacles as small as 15mm.
When the battery runs low, the device automatically returns to its base station where its dustbin is emptied into a filtered bag capable of holding an estimated 75 days of cleanings.
In handheld mode, the vacuum's suction power ramps up to 30,000Pa for cleaning areas normally out of reach of robovacs like furniture.
Design
Eufy 3-in-1 E20: Storage and design
The Eufy 3-in-1 E20 comes with built-in storage for a small crevice tool, while other accessories such as a powered brush head can be stored on an optional wall-mounted hanger.
This keeps the charging dock compact and discreet.
The device's design is simple but effective, looking like any other robovac on the market but with the added functionality of transforming into different types of vacuums without compromising performance or causing damage.