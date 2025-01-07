What's the story

Eufy has added a versatile new model to its robotic vacuum clearner lineup, the Eufy 3-in-1 E20. It was showcased at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The innovative device is capable of cleaning more than just floors, thanks to its ability to convert into a manual stick or handheld vacuum.

All you have to do is detach a unit that houses the motor, dust bin, and battery and attach other cleaning accessories.