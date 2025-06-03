What's the story

In a major development for India's polar and ocean research capabilities, the country is set to build its first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

The project will be undertaken by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in collaboration with Norwegian company Kongsberg.

The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Oslo, paving the way for this ambitious venture.