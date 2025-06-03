First indigenous polar-research vessel to be built with Norway's help
What's the story
In a major development for India's polar and ocean research capabilities, the country is set to build its first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).
The project will be undertaken by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in collaboration with Norwegian company Kongsberg.
The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Oslo, paving the way for this ambitious venture.
Project details
PRV to be constructed at GRSE's shipyard in Kolkata
The PRV will be constructed at GRSE's shipyard in Kolkata.
This partnership is a major milestone for India's shipbuilding industry, as it will get design expertise for developing the vessel.
The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) based in Goa, will use this indigenously built vehicle for research activities in polar and southern ocean realms.
Minister's statement
Vessel will have state-of-the-art scientific equipment
Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, attended the MoU signing ceremony in Oslo.
He said that the vessel will be equipped with state-of-the-art scientific equipment to allow researchers to explore ocean depths and study marine ecosystems.
"This will be a testament of India's critical shipbuilding capabilities," Sonowal added while emphasizing on 'Make in India' initiative.
Vessel's role
PRV will support Indian missions in Arctic, Antarctic
The PRV will play a key role in supporting the country's scientific missions in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. It will contribute significantly to climate research, oceanography, as well as polar logistics.
Investment invitation
Sonowal invited Norwegian shipowners to invest in India
During a conference with the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA), Sonowal invited them to invest in India's growing maritime sector.
He highlighted the areas of potential India-Norway maritime collaboration and requested further expansion of orders, including leveraging India's ship-breaking credit note scheme.
The Minister also sought Norway's cooperation in green shipping corridors, ship recycling, and International Maritime Organization (IMO)-aligned net-zero goals.