Remember, downloaded videos disappear if your Premium membership ends, but reappear once you resubscribe.

Can't play videos downloaded on YouTube? Fix it this way

By Akash Pandey 03:20 pm Dec 28, 202403:20 pm

What's the story YouTube offers a detailed guide to troubleshoot issues when you cannot watch a video you downloaded on YouTube Premium. The first thing to do for common problems is to close and reopen the YouTube app or browser window and restart the device. If you recently got a new device, note that videos are not transferred between devices even when using the same account. Each video download is unique to each device.

Membership verification

Check for YouTube Premium membership status

YouTube stresses on the need to ensure your YouTube Premium membership is active. If you recently lost access to YouTube Premium and resubscribed, it might take a few hours for saved videos to show up again. In case of urgent video viewing needs, users can tap 'Menu' and select 'Retry download.' However, if your YouTube Premium membership ends, downloaded videos will be lost until you sign up for a premium membership again.

Account access

Sign-in issues can disrupt video downloads

YouTube recommends users to make sure they are signed in to the Google account associated with their YouTube Premium membership. This can be confirmed by signing out and back into the account with YouTube Premium and looking for the YouTube Premium logo instead of the regular YouTube logo. For smart TV users, it's important to be signed in on both the TV and other casting device.

Customer assistance

YouTube offers support for unresolved video download issues

If the problem persists, users are advised to contact YouTube support. When doing so, make sure to mention details like any error messages you see, where they appear, and their exact text. Screenshots can also be useful. Alternatively, you can also submit feedback about your issue via the YouTube app by tapping on your profile photo and then 'Feedback.' Though you won't hear back, this feedback will be sent to YouTube for further investigation into the issue.