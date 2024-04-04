Next Article

Codes can be redeemed by first 500 registered players only

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for April 4: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 09:34 am Apr 04, 202409:34 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX , a popular gaming sensation in India, has released its redeem codes for April 4, 2024. These codes, redeemable on the official redemption page, provide players with the opportunity to claim various free rewards such as diamonds, gold, skins, characters, and in-game weapons. Complimentary items are designed to assist players in navigating the game's challenging levels.

Redeem codes

Check out today's codes

Each redeem code is unique and can only be used once, coming with an expiration limit of 12 to 18 hours. A daily cap limits the redemption process to 500 registered players who can claim active codes. FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF, FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE, FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ, FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K, FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C, FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM, FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS, FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV, FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V, FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M, FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN, FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W, FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6 FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A, FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y, FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q, FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD, FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X, FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ, FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To claim the redeem codes, players must visit the official rewards redemption website and log in using a registered account. Once signed in, players are required to enter the codes one by one, into the dialog box before confirming their submission. The free rewards and weapons will then be dispatched to the player's gaming mailbox where they can be accessed at any time.