Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:21 am Apr 02, 202409:21 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the revamped version of the previously banned Garena Free Fire, has released its redeem codes for April 2, 2024. The codes are accessible via the game's official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes offer players the chance to obtain various free in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and more.

Code list

Free Fire MAX: Take a look at the active codes

Free Fire MAX made its debut in India following the ban of Garena Free Fire along with several other applications. The active codes for today are: V5J2G8K4W9R64FN7, 7Z4K2N9H5J3F6L8R, B1C8G5J9K3W4Q6XF T2G7Q4R8X5J9K1C3, Q9B3X6F8Y44Z1CLP, A1N6Z44L8R2G7XKH 3Q7B52W2P9R4Y8JF, E2H7N4C8X5RF1KZM, M9W3J5RD7G1K6ZFD Q2Z8X4N7R1K5HCJW, G5P2J7R4F8C3Q76K, 9H4D7R2J5Y6QB8ZK N1R8J3F6Z5W74Y2L, C9Q4W2D8X7F5JY3P, 6N2X8J3Y7R4P59QD W1R6Z9C2J3F4GY5N, 7H3W9Y5D1F4Z8R6J, 6Y4P9DX2B1Z5C8JK T4R9F2Y5D6X7CD1J, 2R8G5X1H6Q3Y7PFD, K1D7X4Y8F3R6GJQW H9R5Z1P8J4W2D7N6, 3F9X5Y2G7C6Q1R8L, M6W4G8D5ZR7Y1F9P Each code is single-use only and cannot be used once expired. These codes typically have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.

Redemption process

How to claim Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To claim the rewards, players must log into their registered accounts such as Gmail, Apple, Twitter, or Facebook on the official rewards website. After entering the codes one by one in the dialog box and clicking submit, players will find their free rewards and weapons in their game's mailbox. The game's developer, 111 Dots Studio, has set guidelines that only the first 500 registered gamers per day can claim these active codes.