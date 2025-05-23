What's the story

Riddhi Dutta, a software engineer at Google, recently took to Instagram to share a video showcasing five "underrated" employee benefits provided by the tech giant.

The clip has since racked up over 893,000 views and over 41,000 likes. Dutta's post sent social media into a frenzy with users gushing over the company's perks.

"My dream company," wrote one user, while another said, "That's why everyone wants to work at Google."