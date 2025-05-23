Employee reveals 5 lesser-known perks of working at Google
What's the story
Riddhi Dutta, a software engineer at Google, recently took to Instagram to share a video showcasing five "underrated" employee benefits provided by the tech giant.
The clip has since racked up over 893,000 views and over 41,000 likes. Dutta's post sent social media into a frenzy with users gushing over the company's perks.
"My dream company," wrote one user, while another said, "That's why everyone wants to work at Google."
Facilities
Dutta's video gave a glimpse into different parts of the office, revealing facilities that make Google offices an enviable workplace.
The perks Dutta highlighted include an onsite spa where employees earn massage credits and book full sessions during work hours.
He also stressed Google's extensive relocation support for its employees, which includes one- to two-month stay in a five-star hotel, chauffeur services for 30 days, assistance with vehicle transfers, and house hunting.
Tech perks
Employees have the option to choose their work devices
Dutta's video also emphasized that Google employees can choose their work devices from a list of options, including: A Mac, a Windows, a Chromebook, a Pixel, or an iPhone.
Accessories are easily available from an in-house vending machine.
The company also provides access to an in-house gym with personal trainers and healthy food options as part of its focus on employee wellness.
Health benefits
Google's annual medical benefits are also comprehensive
Dutta further elaborated on Google's annual medical benefits which include: A full-body health check-up, dental exam, and even coverage for spectacles.
The video has sparked enthusiastic reactions across social media platforms, with users expressing admiration and aspiration.
"Best MNC out there with best pay + perks," a user added, highlighting the appeal of Google's employee benefits.