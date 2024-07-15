In short Simplifying... In short Google is bringing its Ultra HDR image format to third-party apps, enhancing color and contrast on HDR-capable displays.

The tech giant is extending this feature via updates to its CameraX library, allowing developers to incorporate Ultra HDR image capture in their apps.

This means even older devices can display these images in HDR on updated apps and HDR-enabled devices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ultra HDR is based on JPEG, ensuring compatibility across diverse devices

Google's Ultra HDR image format is coming to third-party apps

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Jul 15, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled plans to broaden Ultra HDR capture support to third-party applications, aligning with Android 14's ability for true HDR photos, as reported by Android Authority. This initiative is designed to address the existing absence of Ultra HDR functionality in numerous third-party apps, with future updates facilitating wider compatibility. Unlike conventional HDR formats, Ultra HDR is based on JPEG, ensuring compatibility across diverse devices, irrespective of their HDR support.

HDR gain map

Ultra HDR technology enhances image quality

Ultra HDR technology incorporates an HDR gain map in the image metadata, which amplifies colors and contrast when viewed on HDR-capable displays. Initially integrated into Android 14 via Camera2 API, Google now plans to extend this support to CameraX through updates to its CameraX library. The first of these updates, version 1.4.0-alpha05, was launched in April as announced at I/O 2024. The update introduced new APIs for Ultra HDR image capture, including methods to query device compatibility and output formats.

Update features

CameraX 1.4 update: New APIs introduced for Ultra HDR capture

Following the CameraX 1.4.0-alpha05, the CameraX 1.4.0 update introduces new APIs for the ImageCapture and ImageCaptureCapabilities classes, enabling apps to query and capture Ultra HDR images in JPEG/R format. On older devices, Ultra HDR images saved in this format will appear as standard JPEG files but will show in HDR on updated apps and HDR-enabled devices. With the release of CameraX 1.4.0, developers updating their apps can enable broader support for Ultra HDR image capture on various platforms and devices.