HMD Global to start own smartphone brand: What to expect

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 05:58 pm 2 min read

The HMD-branded phones will be released alongside Nokia phones (Photo credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global, the company best known for manufacturing Nokia phones, has revealed plans to introduce its own smartphone brand. Company co-founder and chairperson, Jean-Francois Baril, announced on LinkedIn, "We are establishing an original HMD brand." The new HMD-branded smartphones will be introduced alongside Nokia-branded devices. The company also plans to collaborate with "exciting new partners" but further details have not been provided yet.

Diversifying amid a competitive market landscape

Since 2016, HMD Global has been manufacturing Nokia-branded smartphones, with Nokia having quite a substantial and respected history in the mobile phone industry. However, the smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive, prompting HMD Global to distinguish itself from other brands. In this regard, the choice to launch an HMD-branded smartphone brand serves as a significant development for the company.

HMD's mobile phones could follow the steps of Nokia

Baril's posts suggest that HMD Global's independent smartphones will continue to emphasize a clean user experience, 5G capabilities, and easy repairability, which are features commonly found in Nokia-branded smartphones. Additionally, recent Nokia phones have primarily been budget-to-mid-range devices. It's likely that the HMD-branded mobile phones could also follow the same trend. Baril hinted that the company will continue to "design for a more sustainable and affordable future."

There's currently limited information on the products and their launch

There are, however, no further details about the new HMD products, including when they will be launched. Currently, Nokia-branded devices are made by Foxconn, so it's probable that HMD-branded products could also be produced by the same company, per TheVerge. While the success of the new HMD-branded smartphone brand remains to be seen, HMD Global is surely set to get ahead in the smartphone market.

