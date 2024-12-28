Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're struggling with WhatsApp voice calls, try restarting your phone or force stopping the app.

Ensure your internet connection is stable, switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data if needed, and check your app permissions.

Make sure your device's audio settings are correct, disable battery saver and Bluetooth, and adjust your router's settings if necessary.

If a contact is unavailable, they might have device issues, have blocked you, or lack an internet connection.

Restart your phone first

Can't make voice calls on WhatsApp? Try these fixes

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:26 pm Dec 28, 202406:26 pm

What's the story WhatsApp users can face issues with voice calling, such as calls that don't connect or get abruptly disconnected. The inability to reach another user is another common problem. To fix these issues, both parties on the call should follow certain troubleshooting steps. This includes restarting their phones and ensuring a strong internet connection via Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Technical solutions

Restarting and updating can resolve issues

If you're facing voice call problems on WhatsApp, try restarting your phone by switching it off for 30 seconds and then turning it back on. Another possible solution is to force stop the app and relaunch it. Keeping your device's OS and WhatsApp version updated can also help in fixing these issues.

Connectivity checks

Check your internet connection and app permissions

A stable internet connection is critical for WhatsApp voice calls. If you're connected to Wi-Fi but still having issues, try switching to a different network or use your mobile data instead. On the other hand, if you're using mobile data and facing problems, consider connecting to a Wi-Fi network. Also, toggling WhatsApp permissions off and on again might help fix call connectivity issues.

Audio troubleshooting

Ensure your device's audio settings are correct

To ensure successful WhatsApp voice calls, make sure your device's microphone and speakers are working properly. You can check this through your handset's sound settings. Also, ensure that no other app is using your microphone or audio device when you are on a call. Don't use virtual audio devices as they may interfere with call quality.

Device settings

Disable battery saver and Bluetooth

Disabling battery saver and Bluetooth on your device can also help improve WhatsApp call quality. If you're still facing issues, check your router's security settings and firewall configurations. Update firewall settings to allow WhatsApp calling on UDP and TCP ports 3478, 3480, and 3484. Contact your service provider or network administrator for assistance if needed.

Contact issues

What to do when a contact is unavailable

If you see a "contact is unavailable" message or the call rings once and disconnects, it could be due to several reasons. The contact might have device issues, blocked you, turned on Focus Mode or Do Not Disturb, or lacks an internet connection.