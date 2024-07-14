Maintaining a high-capacity battery yields optimal performance

How to improve battery life on your OnePlus smartphone

By Akash Pandey 04:41 pm Jul 14, 202404:41 pm

What's the story OnePlus has equipped its latest numbered series models, with significantly larger battery capacities than their predecessors. The OnePlus 12 and 12R boast 5,400mAh and 5,500mAh batteries, respectively, offering extended hours of on-screen time. However, as these batteries chemically age, their ability to hold charge gradually diminish. Therefore, proper maintenance of these high-capacity batteries is crucial to prevent a reduction in their maximum capacity. This story discusses steps to achieve prolonged battery life on OnePlus phones.

Power optimization

Battery optimization is the first step

To optimize your device's battery, you need to first analyze the consumption details by navigating to Settings > Battery > Battery usage details. This provides a breakdown of estimated battery life, sources of battery drain, maximum capacity, and settings that can be optimized for better performance. Users can then optimize battery usage through the "Optimize battery usage" menu in the OnePlus settings, by changing the screen refresh rate to 60Hz, turning off the Location service, or closing power-draining apps.

Display adjustments

Keep track of display settings

Adjusting display settings can help prolong the battery life of OnePlus devices. Turning off auto-brightness and lowering screen brightness can conserve battery life, while enabling dark mode can contribute to longer battery life. The Always On Display (AOD) feature, which requires active pixels and regularly refreshes information such as time, date, and weather, also consumes battery. Users can reduce this consumption by either turning off AOD or changing its settings to operate in power-saving mode.

Energy conservation

Use battery saving modes, follow charging practices

Power saving mode and super power saving mode, are two features on the OnePlus phones that can significantly minimize battery usage, by limiting background app refreshes, processing power, and brightness. Good charging practices also play a vital role in improving a phone's battery life. The OnePlus devices come with a built-in setting for smart charging which learns and adjusts your charging habits over time. Users can prevent their phone from overcharging by enabling the 'Stop charging at 80%' feature.

Device management

Manage performance and unused services

Lowering the performance can reduce power consumption, which can be achieved by turning off the "High performance" mode in the battery settings page. Turning off unused services and apps, like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Location services, can prevent your device from constantly searching for a connection or staying connected to a paired device when not in use. It is also recommended to close/remove unwanted apps that cause battery problems, and routinely clean out your device of unnecessary apps.