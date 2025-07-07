IESW2025: 300+ product innovations to be showcased in New Delhi

The upcoming India Energy Storage Week (IESW 2025), organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), will be a major platform for over 300 innovative products. The four-day event, starting July 8 in New Delhi , will focus on electric vehicles (EVs) , charging infrastructure, solar power, green hydrogen, and batteries. It aims to accelerate India's transition toward a resilient energy system that supports net-zero emission goals.

Technological advancements Event to have participation from over 20 countries IESW 2025 will showcase a range of advanced energy storage solutions, including Lithium Ion, Lithium Sulfur, and Sodium Ion batteries. These technologies from around the world are aimed at contributing to India's sustainable energy goals. The event will also witness the participation of ministries, government representatives, and companies from over 20 countries.

Launches and partnerships Several product launches expected at the event IESW 2025 will witness over seven new factory/product announcements. Voltra Energy will unveil its Gigafactory, aiming to transform India's energy future with advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Australian renewable energy solutions company SR Portables will launch the Thor Solar Hybrid Inverter (5kW model) for the PM Surya Ghar Scheme. Indian specialty chemicals company Polyprotic will launch three high-performance extraction solvents at the event.