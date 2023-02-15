Technology

Indian start-up displays jetpack suit at Aero India 2023

Feb 15, 2023

The jetpack has a speed of 50km/h and can lift a soldier up to a height of 10-15 meters

The 14th edition of the Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru, which began on Monday, showcases India's indigenous defense equipment and innovations. One of the star attractions of the event is a jetpack by an Indian start-up. The start-up, Absolute Composites, designed the jetpack for the armed forces. Aero India, billed as Asia's largest aero show, is being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

India has been focusing on indigenizing its defense equipment lately. The Aero India show is considered an opportunity to display how much the country has progressed in its quest.

Jetpack suits are gaining popularity among military establishments. Many consider them the future of rescue operations, urban augmented combat, and hit-and-run raids, among others.

India is also looking to procure its own batch of jetpacks.

Defense Ministry issued RFP for 48 jetpack suits

Last month, the Ministry of Defense issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for 48 jetpack suits as emergency procurement through the Fast Track Procedure (FTP) under the 'Buy Indian' category. According to the RFP, the jetpacks should be capable of operating on plains, mountains, deserts, and high-altitude areas up to a height of 3,000 meters.

It must have a maximum speed of at least 80km/h

The government has given companies time till February 17 to submit a proposal. The indigenous content requirement in the jetpack must be greater or equal to 60% if it has at least 50% indigenous design. The system's weight must not exceed 40kg (excluding the human), must have a maximum speed of at least 50km/h, and payload capacity should be at least 80kg.

Absolute Composites' jetpack suit has 70% indigenized content

Absolute Composites is one among the many companies that submitted a proposal to the government. According to the company, its jetpack suit has 70% of indigenized content and they aim to increase that to 80%. The jetpack has turbo engines that run on diesel. The system is also equipped with a full safety dress that uses fire-retardent material.

The company is developing a training course as per RFP

The RFP issued by the government mandates the bidder to develop a syllabus for training the personnel. The syllabus will be decided by the Indian Army and the vendor. A representative of Absolute Composites said, "The company is already formulating a training course. As per the requirement, we have our product ready and will show it next week at demo call."