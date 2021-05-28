iQOO Z3 officially teased in India; may arrive in June

iQOO teases Z-series smartphone in India

iQOO has teased the launch of a new Z-series smartphone in India. It is believed to be the iQOO Z3 model which was announced in China in March. Although the company has not announced the launch date yet, reports claim that the handset will arrive between June 10-15. The iQOO Z3 comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, and 55W fast-charging support.

Here's a look at the official teaser

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The iQOO Z3 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in three color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 768G processor

The iQOO Z3 is powered by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z3 in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is said to happen next month. However, the handset is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000.