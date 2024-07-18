In short Simplifying... In short American billionaire Ken Griffin recently bought a nearly complete fossil of a 150-million-year-old herbivorous dinosaur named Apex for a record $45M.

Discovered in Colorado, the 27-feet long stegosaurus is one of the most complete dinosaur fossils ever found.

To address concerns about private ownership of such specimens, Griffin may loan Apex to a US institution for public viewing and further study.

Billionaire buys plant-eating dinosaur for a whopping $45 million

What's the story The fossilized remains of a stegosaurus, affectionately named "Apex," have been sold for a staggering $44.6 million at a New York auction, held by Sotheby's. This sale price far exceeded the pre-sale estimate of $4-6 million and set a new record for dinosaur fossils sold at auction. The previous record was held by a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil named "Stan," which fetched $31.8 million in 2020.

Historic find

It was discovered by commercial paleontologist

The nearly complete fossil of Apex was discovered by commercial paleontologist Jason Cooper in 2022 on his property near the town of Dinosaur, Colorado. Standing 11-feet tall and measuring 27-feet from nose to tail, Apex is considered one of the most complete dinosaur fossils ever found. Interestingly, this large stegosaurus—a small headed herbivorous dinosaur—also showed signs of arthritis. Cassandra Hatton, who heads Sotheby's science-related business, referred to Apex as "a coloring book dinosaur" due to its well-preserved features.

Future plans

Billionaire buyer may loan 'Apex' to US institution

The valuable fossil was purchased by American billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel LLC, against six other bidders. The sale of dinosaur fossils often stirs disappointment among academic paleontologists who believe these specimens should be housed in museums or research centers that cannot afford such high auction prices. In response to these concerns, Sotheby's revealed that the buyer intends to explore loaning Apex to a US institution, potentially making it accessible for further study and public viewing.