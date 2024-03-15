Next Article

Meta is failing to detect and report unlawful transactions

Meta's platforms are being utilized for trading child abuse material

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm Mar 15, 202405:07 pm

What's the story A recent investigation has revealed that Meta's Facebook Messenger and Meta Pay are being exploited by pedophiles to trade child sexual abuse material. The Guardian's report indicates that these platforms have been used to distribute explicit images and videos of children. The inquiry was initiated following the arrest of Jennifer Louise Whelan, who was charged with sex trafficking and indecent assault involving minors, in Pennsylvania in November 2022.

Inability

Failure to detect illicit activities

Despite the use of its platforms for illegal activities, Meta has reportedly failed to identify and flag suspicious transactions. This was highlighted in the case of Whelan and another individual, Brandon Warren, who were both using Facebook Messenger and Meta Pay for their illicit dealings. Interestingly, it was Kik Messenger that first reported Warren's dubious activities to authorities, leading to a police investigation in West Virginia.

Operational inefficiency

Former moderators highlight Meta's operational flaws

Former content moderators at Meta have voiced concerns about the company's inability to effectively monitor and report suspicious transactions related to child sex trafficking via Meta Pay. They cite a lack of proper channels to relay such information to compliance teams. Additionally, they point out the ease with which potentially illicit transactions can be facilitated through Messenger, further complicating the situation.

Insights

Regulatory compliance and corporate responsibility

As a money services business, Meta Pay is subject to US anti-money laundering regulations. The company's failure to detect and report unlawful transactions could potentially violate these laws. This situation not only raises questions about Meta's regulatory compliance but also brings into focus broader issues of child safety and corporate responsibility. Experts are calling for improved detection mechanisms, especially considering the visibility social media platforms have into users' activities.