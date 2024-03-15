Next Article

So far there has been no outage reported in India

McDonald's outage disrupts service in multiple countries including UK, Japan

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:57 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story McDonald's, the global fast food chain experienced a significant IT system outage, that disrupted service in various countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The company confirmed its awareness of the issue and is actively working toward a resolution. McDonald's has clarified that this disruption is not due to any form of cyberattack but rather a system failure. Customers have reported difficulties in placing orders at their local restaurants due to this unexpected outage.

Customers across the globe faced difficulties while trying to order from McDonald's. In Japan, the company took to social media to apologize for the inconvenience, requesting customers for patience as they worked on resolving the issue. Meanwhile, in the UK, some patrons reported that restaurants were closed but they could still place orders through the McDonald's app. There were also instances where restaurants resorted to accepting only cash payments and manually recording orders on paper.

McDonald's Australia acknowledges technology outage

A spokesperson for McDonald's Australia confirmed the outage that's currently affecting stores. The representative acknowledged issue, stating that they were aware of it and working toward a solution. This statement aligns with the company's global response to the situation, reinforcing their commitment to resolving this widespread system failure. The disruption has significantly impacted operations, but no further details have been provided regarding its cause or expected resolution time. Such an admission was also issued by a McDonald's official in Japan.