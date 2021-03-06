Motorola is gearing up to introduce its Moto G40 (codenamed Ibiza) model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and TUV certification sites, hinting at its imminent launch. The listings have revealed that the Moto G40 will offer Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will feature a 90Hz LCD screen

The Moto G40 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information The smartphone will offer a 48MP primary camera

The Moto G40 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may offer a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor

The Moto G40 will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G40: Pricing and availability