Home / News / Science News / Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition arrives as new color variant
Science

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition arrives as new color variant

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 02:37 pm
Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition arrives as new color variant
Motorola launches a new Pioneer Edition for Edge S handset

Tech giant Motorola has introduced a new gray color model for its Edge S smartphone, which went official in January this year. The handset is called the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition and it joins the existing Emerald Glaze and Emerald Light color options. It is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) and carries the same specifications as the standard Edge S.

In this article
Design and display

It flaunts a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Motorola Edge S features a dual punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in shades of Emerald Glaze, Emerald Light, and the latest Pioneer Edition.

Information

There are two cameras on the front

The Motorola Edge S bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) and 8MP (f/2.4) dual-lens arrangement.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone supports 20W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge S is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600) for its 8GB/128GB model, which is CNY 200 lesser than the standard model. It is up for grabs in China starting today.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Latest News

'Hungama 2' to directly release on a streaming platform

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh brings home a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Auto

COVID-19 norms thrown to wind as couple ties knot mid-air

India

'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' ISI agent?

Entertainment

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

Science

Latest Science News

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Science

Here's how 16-year-old Pune boy created this viral Moon photograph

Science

Einstein's letter with iconic equation auctioned for $1.2 million

Science

What if LEGO produced these eight popular Netflix shows?

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition, with a 144Hz display, launched

Science

Motorola sells 10,000 units of Edge S in first sale

Science

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G's color options and specifications revealed

Science

Motorola Edge S, with Snapdragon 870 chipset, goes official

Science
Trending Topics