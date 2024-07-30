In short Simplifying... In short India faced 593 cyberattacks in the first half of 2024, with a notable increase during the general elections.

The education, government, and tech sectors were the main targets, but healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and consumer services also felt the impact.

The report calls for stronger cybersecurity measures, including regular checks, employee training, data encryption, and solid incident response plans to combat these threats.

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:36 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story India has witnessed a significant number of cyberattacks during the first half of this year, with a total of 593 incidents reported. This data was revealed in the India Breach Report by FalconFeeds, a product of cybersecurity firm Technisanct. The report revealed that these attacks included data breaches, data leaks, ransomware attacks, and the illegal trading of access credentials.

Attack breakdown

These sectors were primary targets

The six-month period saw a total of 388 data breaches, 107 data leaks, 39 ransomware activities, and 59 cases of access sales or leaks. The education, government and technology sectors were identified as the primary targets. However, other sectors such as healthcare, banking, manufacturing and consumer services were also significantly impacted by these cyber threats.

Activity correlation

Cyberattacks surged during big events

The report also noted an alarming correlation between periods of increased national activity and cyberattacks. A surge in incidents was observed during the Indian general elections from April 19 to June 1. Cyber incidents increased markedly from March to April, peaked in May and then decreased slightly in June before dropping in July.

Protective measures

Call for robust cybersecurity measures

In response to these findings, the report emphasized the need for robust cybersecurity measures in order to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data. Among the recommended safeguards are regular security checks, employee training programs on cyber threats, encryption of data, and robust incident response plans. These measures are seen as crucial in the fight against the increasing cyber threats facing India.