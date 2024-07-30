India hit by 593 cyberattacks in first half of 2024
India has witnessed a significant number of cyberattacks during the first half of this year, with a total of 593 incidents reported. This data was revealed in the India Breach Report by FalconFeeds, a product of cybersecurity firm Technisanct. The report revealed that these attacks included data breaches, data leaks, ransomware attacks, and the illegal trading of access credentials.
These sectors were primary targets
The six-month period saw a total of 388 data breaches, 107 data leaks, 39 ransomware activities, and 59 cases of access sales or leaks. The education, government and technology sectors were identified as the primary targets. However, other sectors such as healthcare, banking, manufacturing and consumer services were also significantly impacted by these cyber threats.
Cyberattacks surged during big events
The report also noted an alarming correlation between periods of increased national activity and cyberattacks. A surge in incidents was observed during the Indian general elections from April 19 to June 1. Cyber incidents increased markedly from March to April, peaked in May and then decreased slightly in June before dropping in July.
Call for robust cybersecurity measures
In response to these findings, the report emphasized the need for robust cybersecurity measures in order to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data. Among the recommended safeguards are regular security checks, employee training programs on cyber threats, encryption of data, and robust incident response plans. These measures are seen as crucial in the fight against the increasing cyber threats facing India.