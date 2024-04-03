Next Article

The tube could reduce intercity travel time

European Hyperloop Center unveils quarter-mile test tube in Netherlands

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:41 am Apr 03, 202411:41 am

What's the story The European Hyperloop Center, a nonprofit organization, recently revealed a 400m test tube for the ambitious Hyperloop project. Constructed from white steel segments, the prototype is situated parallel to a railway line in northern Netherlands. The innovative design comprises a lane switch that divides the tube into two, potentially paving the way for an extensive network of interconnected tubes.

Future prospects

Potential impact on intercity travel

The Hyperloop concept, introduced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, proposes transporting passengers and cargo at speeds nearly double that of high-speed rail. This could significantly reduce intercity travel time. Sascha Lamme, Director of the European Hyperloop Center, anticipates the first operational Hyperloop route by 2030. He revealed that preparations for such routes are already underway in countries like Italy and India.

Implementation hurdles

Challenges faced in realizing Hyperloop concept

Despite the promising potential of the Hyperloop concept, companies have encountered difficulties in transforming it into a reliable mode of transportation. The substantial costs involved present a significant obstacle to commercial viability. Since Musk introduced the idea in his "Hyperloop Alpha" white paper over a decade ago, no operational Hyperloop has been built yet.

Persistence

Hyperloop companies continue despite setbacks

Virgin Hyperloop One, established in 2014 and rebranded by Virgin CEO Richard Branson in 2017, ceased operations last October after shifting focus to cargo transportation. Despite this setback, some companies remain hopeful. California-based Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is currently developing four prototypes, and aims to establish a loop connecting two major cities by the end of this decade.

Criticism

Critics question Hyperloop's cost and necessity

Critics argue that the Hyperloop is an unnecessary and excessively costly solution. Robert Noland, a transportation policy researcher at Rutgers University, commented, "This is just another example of policymakers chasing a shiny object when basic investment in infrastructure is needed." He further added that the cost to build such a system is too high.

Response

European Hyperloop Center responds to criticism

In response to the criticism, the European Hyperloop Center issued a press release stating that the Hyperloop is "estimated to be cheaper compared to high-speed rail" and its integration is "deemed easier compared to other types of infrastructure." However, securing sufficient funding for building a loop connecting two European cities remains a significant challenge. Lamme emphasized that finding government commitments and new funding are crucial for realizing this technology.