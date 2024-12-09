Summarize Simplifying... In short Nokia, once a global leader in mobile phones, is known for its innovative designs and cultural impact, including its iconic ringtone and the 'banana' phone featured in The Matrix.

Despite a decline due to the rise of smartphones, Nokia's legacy lives on in an online archive by Aalto University, revealing the company's design philosophy and market strategies.

Today, Nokia's spirit is being revived by Finnish manufacturer HMD, staffed largely by former Nokia employees. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The archive will be unveiled on January 15

Nokia design archive launches online to reveal history of mobiles

By Akash Pandey 05:19 pm Dec 09, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications giant that ruled the global mobile phone market in the late 1990s, is finally getting its design legacy preserved in an online archive. The company's design archive, which has been acquired by Finland's Aalto University, will be unveiled on January 15, 2024. The university plans to make this collection accessible through a curated online portal and by appointment.

Economic impact

Contribution to Finland's economy

Nokia's contribution to Finland's economy is immense. According to the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla), it accounted for a quarter of Finland's economic growth between 1998 and 2007. Nokia was also the bestselling phone brand globally, with 40% of the market, and 70% of the UK market. Jonathan Bell, tech editor for Wallpaper magazine, also noted Nokia's focus on design and innovation. He said, "Nokia was one of the first phone companies to really emphasize design and difference."

Cultural imprint

Iconic ringtone and cultural influence

Nokia's default ringtone, 1902 Gran Vals by Francisco Tarrega, became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s and 2000s. Reportedly, it was heard an estimated 1.8 billion times daily around the globe. The Nokia 8110 handset, aka 'the banana' (due to its elegant curved design, a unique shape, and yellow color), became famous after being featured in the 1999 film The Matrix. This further cemented Nokia's status in popular culture.

Youth appeal

Appeal to youth and design philosophy

Launched in 1999, the Nokia 3210 became a favorite among young consumers, thanks to its customizable casing. Now, Mark Mason, a former member of Nokia's design team and current design expert for UK's Design Council, has reflected on the company's design philosophy. He said their mantra was 'human technology' with a focus on 'Connecting people.' This approach shaped all aspects of their designs.

Archive insights

Aalto University's archive offers insights into Nokia's innovation

The archive at Aalto University contains marketing images, sketches, market profiling, and presentations that offer new insights into Nokia's innovative approach. Lead researcher Anna Valtonen, a lead researcher on the Nokia design archive and a former designer at the company, said she loved audio tapes in the records where designers talk about their projects. These tapes not only add depth to the documents but also highlight what the designers were aiming to achieve.

Market shift

Decline and resurgence in the mobile market

Nokia's operating profit was $4 billion by 1999, but the market value dropped by nearly 90% after 2007, primarily due to the emergence of more sophisticated touchscreen smartphones such as the iPhone. Microsoft acquired its mobile phone business in 2013, but failed to revive the brand's popularity. However, Nokia handsets were brought back to production by Human Mobile Devices (HMD), a Finnish independent mobile phone manufacturer, mostly staffed by former Nokia employees.