This is what the Nothing Phone (3) will look like

Nothing will introduce its latest flagship, the Phone (3), on July 1. However, ahead of its official unveiling, the device has appeared in leaked renders, courtesy of Android Headlines. The Phone (3) features a design reminiscent of the recently launched Phone (3a) Pro, particularly noticeable in its distinctively misaligned triple-camera setup. The device will come in black and white color options, though one (likely black) might be marketed as "gray."

Design details Phone (3) will offer a 'Glyph Matrix' display The Phone (3) will be a significant upgrade from Phone (2), but it will drop the brand's iconic Glyph interface. In its place, it introduces "Glyph Matrix," a circular dot-matrix display positioned at the top-right corner. The device is said to sport a 1.5K 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Although rumors suggest it could use three 50MP sensors, only the periscope lens (in the top-left corner) has been confirmed by Nothing itself.

Twitter Post Official confirmation from Nothing Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens.



Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/USmnNb7yQY — Nothing (@nothing) June 26, 2025

Performance specs Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to power the device Nothing has officially announced that the Phone (3) will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Though it is solid enough to handle AI processing and multitasking smoothly, the decision has drawn mixed reactions from fans who were hoping for a more powerful chip. The company had previously teased that this would be their first "true flagship" phone, and some were expecting a Snapdragon 8 Elite instead of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.