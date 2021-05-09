Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9 series receives camera improvements and May security patch
OnePlus 9 series receives camera improvements and May security patch

OnePlus has started releasing a new software update for the 9 and 9 Pro models. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the camera's HDR effect in some shooting scenes and the white balance performance. It also optimizes network and system stability, Wi-Fi performance, as well as charging performance. The update also fixes the keyboard lagging issue and introduces May 2021 Android security patch.

Information

Details about the update

The new software for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro carries build number OxygenOS 11.5.2.2 and has a download size of around 130MB. It is currently seeding via over-the-air (OTA) method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display

The duo sports an AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras. The vanilla 9 model bears a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro model has 120Hz, a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

Cameras

They flaunt a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support. The 9 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast-charging. The duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

