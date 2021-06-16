OnePlus Nord N200 5G, with 90Hz display, goes official

OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched in the US

As an addition to its Nord series of smartphones, OnePlus has launched the Nord N200 5G model in the US market. It succeeds the last year's Nord N100. Priced at $240 (approximately Rs. 17,600), the handset is equipped with a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB support, and 405ppi pixel density. It is offered in a single Blue Quantum color variant.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G carries a price-tag of $240 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset will be available for purchase in the US from June 25 onwards via T-Mobile, Amazon, Metro, and other partner sales channels.