In brief Simplifying... In brief Rumors about the OnePlus Pad Pro are heating up, thanks to an FCC listing revealing a keyboard and stylus seemingly designed for the speculated tablet.

The keyboard, made by Tinlong Mobile, features a unique circular camera cutout, while the stylus boasts wireless connectivity and pressure sensitivity.

However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the tablet or its accessories, leaving us in anticipation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The launch timeline for the tablet is yet to be revealed

OnePlus Pad Pro rumors intensify with FCC listing keyboard, stylus

By Akash Pandey 04:57 pm Jun 16, 202404:57 pm

What's the story OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a high-end tablet, potentially named the OnePlus Pad Pro. This speculation has been fueled by a recent tip from Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The development of this new Pro tablet is believed to be underway, while the release of the standard OnePlus Pad 2 appears to be delayed. Additionally, the FCC listing of a OnePlus-branded keyboard and stylus by Chinese publication ITHome further supports these rumors.

Accessory details

FCC listing reveals details of accessories

The FCC listing has revealed a keyboard with model number OPK2402, built by Tinlong Mobile. The design of the keyboard case suggests a circular camera cutout in the center of the back, possibly for the OnePlus Pad Pro. An accompanying stylus with model number OPN2402 is also detailed in the FCC filing. The stylus is said to use an FPC Bluetooth antenna for wireless connectivity, pressure sensitivity, and other functions.

Confirmation awaited

Official confirmation still pending

While these FCC documents do not explicitly confirm the existence of a OnePlus Pad Pro, they strongly suggest that these accessories are designed for a new tablet from OnePlus. However, it remains uncertain whether these accessories are indeed for the speculated OnePlus Pad Pro. No official announcements regarding the tablet or its accessories have been made by OnePlus, so far. Further leaks or official confirmation from the company will be required to ascertain its plans for the tablet market.