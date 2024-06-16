In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone is set to enhance gaming with a dual-chip setup, including the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and a dedicated graphics chip.

It's expected to retain the periscope telephoto camera from the iQOO 12, supporting macro photography and 100x hybrid zoom.

The design will likely feature a rectangular camera module, a 2K flat screen, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, with no major changes from its predecessor.

iQOO 13 will incorporate a periscope telephoto camera

iQOO 13's design and launch timeline leaked: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 03:56 pm Jun 16, 202403:56 pm

What's the story iQOO is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone, the iQOO 13, in early November, as per a leak from tipster Smart Pikachu. This launch follows the debut of the iQOO 12 and 12 Pro in China last November, with the standard model reaching global markets in December. The upcoming iQOO 13 is tipped to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Hardware

iQOO 13 to feature dual-chip setup

The iQOO 13 is expected to feature a dual-chip setup, likely incorporating the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and a dedicated graphics chip. This configuration should enhance the gaming experience for users. The new model is also rumored to retain the impressive periscope telephoto camera from its predecessor, the iQOO 12. The tipster suggests that the iQOO 13 will include a periscope telephoto camera that supports macro photography and offers a 100x hybrid zoom.

Aesthetics

Design and display details

The iQOO 13 is likely to feature a rectangular camera module located at the upper-left corner of the back. The front of the device will house a flat display, indicating no significant design changes from its predecessor. Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the handset will come with a 2K flat screen. The phone may also flaunt a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, it will be equipped with a "super-large" X-axis linear motor for crisp haptics.