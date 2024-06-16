In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent study, using data from SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission and 64 NASA astronauts, suggests that women may be better suited for space travel than men.

The research found that female astronauts recover faster from spaceflight conditions, possibly due to their ability to handle physiological changes during pregnancy.

Additionally, the study discovered that space travel can lengthen telomeres, the protective caps on chromosomes, and alter immune system responses, with most changes reversing within three months of returning to Earth.

Women may have better advantage in space

Women's bodies may tolerate space travel better than men: Study

By Akash Pandey 03:09 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story A recent study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that women may have a slight advantage over men in tolerating the harsh conditions of space travel. The research, led by Christopher Mason, a professor of physiology and biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine, indicates that women recover more quickly from the effects of spaceflight than men. Although the study's findings are preliminary, they could potentially influence our understanding of how human biology responds to extended periods in space.

Research details

Study draws from Inspiration4 mission data

The study drew heavily from data collected during the Inspiration4 mission in 2021, a civilian spaceflight mission conducted by SpaceX. The four-person crew provided comprehensive biological samples before, during, and after their three-day orbit. These samples were deemed more representative of the average human, than those typically provided by highly trained astronauts. Data from 64 NASA astronauts was also analyzed as part of the study.

Gender differences

Women recover faster from spaceflight conditions

The study analyzed gene activity and immune system responses in these biosamples. The results showed that female astronauts recovered more quickly from spaceflight conditions upon their return to Earth, than their male counterparts who "appear to be more affected by spaceflight for almost all cell types and metrics," the researchers wrote. Mason suggested that this could be due to women's ability to withstand the stresses of pregnancy, which enables them to "tolerate large changes in physiology and fluid dynamics."

Findings

Space travel impacts immune system and chromosomes

The study also found that telomeres, protective caps on human chromosomes, which shorten as we age, lengthened after just three days in space. The researchers also discovered that certain components of the immune system ramped up. There was a rise in anti-inflammatory proteins called cytokines, while the genes tasked with encoding virus-fighting antigens known as leukocytes, were somewhat suppressed. Most of these changes reversed within three months of returning to Earth.