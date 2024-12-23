Summarize Simplifying... In short Porsche has ventured into the gaming world with its spaceship design, the Porsche 984 Tempest NDX, for the game's lead character, Jordan A. Mun.

The spaceship, named after a 1980s concept car, features a futuristic design with Porsche branding and a retro interior, including a Sony CD player.

This isn't Porsche's first foray into virtual vehicles, having previously designed a starship for a Star Wars movie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The spaceship is for the game 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'

Porsche just designed a spaceship but for very different reason

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Dec 23, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Porsche, a brand known for its high-performance cars, has stepped into the virtual world with a one-of-a-kind project. The German company has designed an exclusive spaceship for the upcoming video game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. This innovative venture comes from Porsche's collaboration with Naughty Dog, the developer of popular games like Crash Bandicoot and Uncharted.

Spaceship details

Meet the Porsche 984 Tempest NDX

The spaceship, dubbed Porsche 984 Tempest NDX, is the main mode of transport for the game's protagonist, a bounty hunter named Jordan A. Mun. This virtual vehicle's name pays homage to Porsche's two-seater concept car from 1980s that never went into production. It has a futuristic look, and there are hardly any elements that connect it back to its Porsche roots.

Branding

Porsche's branding on the spaceship

The spaceship prominently displays a massive, glowing "PORSCHE" wordmark on its rear end, with the name "984 Tempest NDX" written in Porsche's signature cursive font just below it. A subtle Porsche crest logo can also be spotted on the exterior of the cockpit. These branding elements subtly tie this virtual vehicle back to its real-world creator, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the gaming experience.

Interiors

Inside the vehicle

The interior of the Porsche 984 Tempest NDX is a futuristic mix of retro 1980s technology, perfectly matching the game's Blade Runner-like aesthetic. One of the coolest features here is a jukebox-style Sony CD player, which Mun uses to play music while flying across the galaxy. This mix of old and new makes the spaceship's design even more interesting in the context of the game.

Past projects

Porsche's previous venture into spaceship design

This isn't Porsche's first attempt at designing spaceships. Back in 2020, the company designed a "starship" for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie, called the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter. But, between the two virtual vehicles, Porsche's latest creation for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet appears to be a more preferred take on an intergalactic sports car.