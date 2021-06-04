Realme X7 Max 5G now available in India via Flipkart

Realme's newly-launched X7 Max 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 26,999, and is available via Flipkart as well as the company's official website. As for the key highlights, the Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz, Full-HD+ display

Realme X7 Max 5G sports a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colors.

Information

It bears a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India's website. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards via Realme's website. On Flipkart, Citibank credit and debit cardholders can get up to 10% off.