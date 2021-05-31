Home / News / Science News / Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India
Science

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 01:32 pm
Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India
Realme launches X7 Max 5G phone and Smart TV 4K series in India

Realme has launched its latest X7 Max 5G smartphone in India, alongside the Smart TV 4K series of televisions. The handset starts at Rs. 26,999 and comes as the country's first device with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Other specifications include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a vapor cooling system, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate

The Realme X7 Max 5G features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, a matte-finished rear panel with glossy strip, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Smart TVs

Everything to know about the Realme Smart TV 4K series

The Realme Smart TV 4K series features a 2.6mm ultra-slim bezel design and is offered in two display sizes: 43-inch and 50-inch. Both the variants have a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) display, Dolby Vision, HDR support, and image enhancing Chroma Boost Picture Engine. It is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Features

They run on Android TV 10 OS

The Realme Smart TV 4K line-up boots Android TV 10. The TVs have built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and support OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstart, Netflix, and YouTube. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports and two USB ports, among others. The TVs are also equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio support.

Pocket-pinch

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K: Pricing and availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Realme Smart TV 4K carries a price-tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch version. Both the smartphone as well as the televisions will go on their first sale on June 4 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme C25s will be priced at around Rs. 12,000

Latest News

England vs New Zealand: Records which Trent Boult can break

Sports

Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

Business

Nearly 3,000 junior doctors in MP go on strike

India

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto

After 'Padmaavat', Karni Sena's next target is Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Entertainment

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Explainer: Why iPhone 13 LTPO display tech is game-changing

Science

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

Science

Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language

Science

Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Science

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Science

Prior to launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's box contents revealed

Science

Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's specifications revealed

Science
Trending Topics