Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G tipped to be launched soon

Redmi Note 10 series debuted earlier this year with only the vanilla Note 10 model offering support for 5G connectivity.

Now, tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that Redmi is gearing up to launch a new Note 10 Pro 5G model soon.

It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and will look identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro (global) variant.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera setup.

The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

It will also have an IP53-rated build quality.

Information

The handset will boast of a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper is expected.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It should boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

Currently, there is no official word regarding the pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. However, going by the expected specifications, it should start at around Rs. 22,000.