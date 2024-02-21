Users still need a phone number to sign up

Signal's new feature helps users keep phone numbers private

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Signal, the popular encrypted messaging app, is gearing up to launch support for usernames in the coming weeks. This new feature, currently in beta testing, will let users create and share a unique username, making it easier to connect with others without giving out their phone numbers. Randall Sarafa, Chief Product Officer at Signal, emphasized that the app "does not provide a searchable directory of usernames," ensuring that only those who know the exact unique username can start a chat.

How to create a Signal username?

To create a Signal username, users can head to their settings and select "Profile." After coming up with a unique username, they can either generate a QR code or a link that directs others to their username within the app. Users can also connect by typing the desired username within the new chat bar and sending a message. Signal's FAQ page mentions that usernames can be changed at any time, but previous names will become available for others to claim.

Additional security features in Signal

In addition to usernames, Signal is introducing new security features. One such feature allows users to control who can find them using their phone number within the app. This helps prevent unwanted messages/calls from users who have their phone number but are not authorized contacts. Moreover, the app will hide users' phone numbers by default if they are not saved in the recipient's phone. This setting can be adjusted under Privacy > Phone Number > Who can see my number.

Mitigating impersonation risks on Signal

While using usernames instead of phone numbers enhances privacy, it also raises concerns about potential impersonation. To tackle this issue, Signal suggests users compare safety numbers - unique codes designed to verify the identity of conversation partners. The app also shows a banner in group chats with multiple people sharing the same name and indicates whether users have any group chats in common.