Slack rolls out ARM-compatible beta app for Windows

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Jun 11, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Slack, a popular business communication platform, has introduced an ARM-compatible variant of its client for Windows. This move signifies a growing trend among companies to develop apps that work on ARM architecture. The new app is currently in beta and is undergoing tests. The company has also hinted at a future release for the product on the Microsoft Store.

Steps

How to download Slack's ARM-compatible app?

To download Slack's new ARM-compatible app, users need to visit the official Slack website. Instead of clicking on the prominent "Download" button, users should scroll down to find the 64-bit ARM download link. The correct link will lead to an MSIX file download. This process ensures that users get the right version of the app for their Windows on ARM devices.

Others

Users should also take note of other apps

Users of Windows on Arm devices who haven't recently checked if their favorite apps have made the jump, should take note. Now is a good time to find out, whether an Arm version has been rolled out/is in the works.