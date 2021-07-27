Home / News / Technology News / TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2
Technology

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 11:57 am
TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2
TECNO POVA 2 will be available in India via Amazon

TECNO is all set to launch its budget-range smartphone, the POVA 2, in India on August 2, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. For the unversed, the handset was announced in the Philippines last month. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a 6.9-inch LCD display

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA 2 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP 'AI camera.' For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the TECNO POVA 2 in India will be announced on August 2. For reference, in the Philippines, it costs PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available via Amazon India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched

Latest News

Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi

BUGATTI rolls out the final Rs. 43 crore-worth Divo hypercar

Auto

'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Entertainment

Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane

India

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

Latest Technology News

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched

Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Technology

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2

Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26

Technology

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

TECNO CAMON 17 series' India launch set for July 15

Technology

TECNO Mobile News

TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon

Technology

TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300

Technology

TECNO SPARK GO 2021's India debut set for July 1

Technology
Trending Topics