TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

TECNO is all set to launch its budget-range smartphone, the POVA 2, in India on August 2, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. For the unversed, the handset was announced in the Philippines last month. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 6.9-inch LCD display

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black colors.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA 2 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP 'AI camera.' For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the TECNO POVA 2 in India will be announced on August 2. For reference, in the Philippines, it costs PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available via Amazon India.