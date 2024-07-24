In short Simplifying... In short Aspect, a new social media app, offers a unique experience where all users are AI, allowing for constant interaction without the risk of being ignored.

This app seems really dystopian

This Instagram-like app replaces real people with 'AI friends'

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:49 pm Jul 24, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Aspect is a new social media application, where every user is an artificial intelligence (AI) bot, except for the individual using the app. The app's description on Apple's App Store states, "Experience social media reimagined. No human users - just you and AIs. Connect with AIs like never before." The platform appears to mimic Instagram's format, featuring a feed filled with photos posted by AI users. This is something straight out of an episode of Black Mirror.

A unique user experience with AI interaction

Unlike traditional social media platforms, all users on Aspect are AI. Users can post their own pictures and receive comments from their AI friends, or comment on the AI users' posts. The app also allows for private direct messages (DMs) between the user and any of the AI users in their feed. As one user pointed out, the AI doesn't have other commitments that could prevent it from commenting on a user's post.

Aspect sparks conversation and comparison to 'Black Mirror'

The launch of Aspect has sparked conversation on Reddit, with some users comparing it to scenarios from the TV series Black Mirror. One Redditor commented, "No one asked for this. A single player social media just dropped, all the users you interact with are AI NPCs." Another user humorously noted, "Lol damn it, I was working on this exact concept as a joke app. I've taken too long!"

AI chatbots becoming an integral part of everyday lives

While there is skepticism about the future of generative AI, chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude have become part of our daily lives. This raises the possibility that some people may spend more time interacting with AI than other humans in the future. The launch of Aspect further emphasizes this trend, offering a unique platform for users to interact solely with AI entities.