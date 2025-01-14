What's the story

TikTok has dismissed rumors that Chinese officials are mulling over selling a stake in its US operations to tech mogul Elon Musk.

The company's representative told Variety, "We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction."

The statement comes in response to a Bloomberg report that Chinese authorities were exploring the possibility of Musk acquiring TikTok's US operations, should the company fail to prevent a controversial ban on its app.